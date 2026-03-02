Telia to increase ownership in Finland’s Valokuitunen

Telia has entered into an agreement to increase its ownership in Finnish fibre operator Valokuitunen from 40 per cent to 49 per cent. Formed in 2020 as a joint venture between Telia and CapMan Infra, Valokuitunen is Finland’s fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) market leader. The company’s network reaches more than 400,000 homes in over 100 municipalities through an open-access model hosting multiple service providers, including Telia. The transaction is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2026, with an anticipated cash consideration of approximately €30 million for Telia’s increase in ownership.

Telia will continue to be both a communications operator and service provider in Valokuitunen’s network.

At the same time, Brookfield, through its mid-market infrastructure strategy, Brookfield Infrastructure Structured Solutions (BISS), has agreed to acquire the remaining 51 per cent of Valokuitunen from CapMan Infra.

Since 2021, Telia and Brookfield have had an ongoing strategic partnership through Telia Towers AB, a holding structure for Telia’s tower assets in Sweden, Finland and Norway that is 51% owned by Telia and 49% by Brookfield and Alecta, and this joint investment further consolidates and builds on that relationship.

Patrik Hofbauer, Telia Company President and CEO, commented: “Starting with just 20,000 households, Valokuitunen has built both a nationwide fiber network and a market-leading position in only a few years. Increasing Telia’s ownership is in line with our strategy to invest in our core, and shows our long-term commitment to taking Finland’s world-class digital infrastructure to the next level. We look forward to working with Brookfield, whom we know well from our successful Telia Towers partnership, and Valokuitunen’s dedicated management team to realise our high ambitions.”

Ian Simes, Managing Partner and Co-Head of Brookfield Infrastructure Structured Solutions, added: “We are pleased to build on our successful partnership with Telia through this investment in Valokuitunen, further strengthening our collaboration in the digital infrastructure sector across the Nordics. Valokuitunen has established a strong position in Finland’s fibre market, supported by a high-quality network, an open-access model and an experienced management team, and we look forward to supporting its continued growth over the long term.”