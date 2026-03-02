Survey: 28% of Brits want rewards for binge-watching

More than a quarter of Brits (28 per cent) think streaming services should introduce rewards for binge-watching, such as unlocking discounts after streaming a set number of hours or completing a season.

The finding comes from the newly released The future of bundling waits for no one report from Bango, which surveyed 1,500 UK consumers. It explores the growing demand for streaming services to adopt more varied payment methods, including binge-based rewards, pay-per-hour streaming, and even pay-per minute packages.

The report shows a growing trend of consumers pushing for more flexible pay-per-use streaming options. One in five Brits (20 per cent) now want subscriptions billed on actual usage, such as time spent in an app. A further 17 per cent want to pay for video streaming per hour watched instead of committing to a monthly bill, while 9 per cent would even consider paying per minute viewed.

For many UK consumers, this is about managing costs. According to the data, 45 per cent say monthly billing leaves them paying for unused time. As such many are looking for ways to keep their favourite subscriptions, but with more flexible payment options.

Data for deals

While many are looking for usage-based discounts, others are hoping to strike a deal by sharing more data. Around one in five Brits (22 per cent) say they would be open to sharing additional data with their subscription services (such as their viewing or watch history) if it unlocked better deals. Another quarter (25 per cent) want to see cross-platform credits introduced in future, allowing them to pay for content across multiple streaming services.

Demand for easier subscription management

The report also suggests a growing appetite for consolidation. More than two-fifths (42 per cent) say they want a single sign-in and a single monthly bill that covers all their streaming services, suggesting friction with juggling multiple platforms, passwords and payments.

But this desire for simplicity is not limited to entertainment. More than a third (38 per cent) say they’d like one sign-in and bill to extend across all their subscription types, from retail and food to fitness and apps. The report suggests that the companies who make this easier will become the go-to place where people manage subscriptions, with all the loyalty and revenue that brings.

Commenting on the findings, Giles Tongue, VP of Marketing at Bango, commented: “Consumers want subscriptions to fit real life. People dip in and out of services, switch up what they watch, and expect pricing and perks to match that reality rather than a rigid monthly fee. They want one place to manage what they pay for, and they’re open to the next generation of subscription models that feel more flexible and rewarding, from binge-watch benefits and cross-platform credits to billing that flexes around usage. Our report highlights three forces shaping what comes next for subscription bundling: more dynamic payment beyond the monthly fee, new discovery via devices and AI, and a market that’s splitting into those that bundle and those that get bundled. We’re already seeing early signs of this shift. For traditional bundlers like telcos, owning discovery and making access and billing seamless is the chance to become the default destination for subscriptions in the future.”