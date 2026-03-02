MPs to quiz BBC on kids TV and video content

BBC executives are to appear before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons as MPs explore the changing ways in which young people watch television and video.

The session, on March 3rd, part of the children’s TV and video content inquiry, will examine the corporation’s role in commissioning and producing programming and its strategy for using platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

Written evidence submitted to the inquiry by the BBC highlights how the broadcaster is the biggest provider of television content for young people in the UK and provides most of the output from public service broadcasters, which has fallen by half since 2010. It also notes how the majority of children’s TV and video viewing time is now on US-based SVoD services and platforms such as YouTube.

MPs are likely to ask about the implications of a fall in linear TV viewing and the BBC’s use of both iPlayer and external platforms for broadcasting content for young people. There could also be questions on the corporation’s strategic partnership with YouTube and the issue of prominence and discoverability of children’s content.

Other topics that could be raised include how the BBC ensures output represents the diversity of the UK and the case for enhanced tax credits for culturally relevant children’s content.

The Committee previously took evidence from Children’s Laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce and Greg Childs from the Children’s Media Foundation, and held sessions on the challenges faced by those producing content and the health, learning and development aspects of what children watch and how they watch it.