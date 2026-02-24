ITV, Disney expand relationship with primetime linear deal

Following the launch of their content-sharing agreement in summer 2025, ITV and The Walt Disney Company have announced a further extension of their strategic relationship in the UK. Building on the collaboration between Disney+ and ITVX, the new deal will bring two Hulu Original series from Disney+ to ITV1 in primetime linear slots.

The first title, The Stolen Girl, will premiere on ITV1 on February 25th. The psychological drama, produced by Quay Street Productions with Brightstar, made its debut on Disney+ in April 2025 and will now receive its free-to-air premiere in the UK. The series (pictured) follows the emotional fallout when a parents’ young daughter goes missing after a sleepover, unfolding into a tense story of deception, family secrets and betrayal.

Later this year, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will also air on ITV1. The drama explores the extraordinary real-life case that dominated news headlines around the world, examining themes of media scrutiny, justice and public perception.

Both titles will be broadcast under the brand ‘Disney+ presents a Hulu Original’. The extension reflects the continued evolution of the aforementioned ITV–Disney relationship. Launched in July 2025, the ‘A Taste of Disney+’ rail on ITVX and the ‘A Taste of ITVX’ rail on Disney+ have enabled users to discover curated titles from each other’s services.

Karl Holmes, General Manager, Disney+ EMEA, commented: “This marks an exciting next step in our collaboration with ITV. We’re thrilled that two of our most compelling original series will air on ITV’s powerful primetime platform, introducing millions more viewers to Hulu Originals on Disney+.”

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, added: “We are delighted to be deepening our relationship with Disney. Bringing these premium Original series into our primetime linear schedule is fantastic for ITV audiences. This extension perfectly complements our existing relationship and showcases the strength of the content-sharing model we established last summer.”