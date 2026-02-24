FAST Trend Report 2026: What’s trending?

One thing is clear; Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) is no longer the industry’s disruptor, it’s the new normal. And as we move through 2026, FAST is continuing to redefine how audiences consume media, how advertisers connect with viewers, and how content owners monetise at scale.

This annual outlook from FAST Channels TV explores where attention is growing and what broadcasters, platforms, and advertisers need to prioritise next – from emerging markets and mobile-first consumption to programmatic CTV growth and localised content tactics.

What’s Trending?

International Content

While Hollywood staples continue to draw audiences, demand for international content—particularly from Asia—has grown. Korean dramas (K-dramas), Japanese anime, Chinese blockbusters, and Southeast Asian series have seen major growth on FAST platforms in recent years, with viewers across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East discovering and embracing these stories.

In fact, between 2020 and 2024, Korean TV series estimated to have generated $8 billion in global streaming revenue, and the appetite for international content shows no signs of slowing, with global social media, influencer communities, and diasporic audiences continuing to drive curiosity and fandom.

Live Sports

Live and near-live sports have become a cornerstone of FAST viewership. Hesitation among sports rights holders and event organisers has shifted and FAST is now seen as both a powerful brand-building platform and a revenue-generating option, especially in areas where traditional paywalls previously limited fan access.

Sports channels are up 105 per cent compared to last year, as fans who once relied on costly cable packages or premium subscriptions now turn to free, ad-supported options. From local leagues to international tournaments and niche competitions, these events are reaching bigger audiences than ever.

Local News

The way audiences consume news is shifting, moving away from traditional broadcast toward more personalised, on-demand streaming. And at a time when trusted sources are more valuable than ever, it’s no surprise that local news channels are experiencing a significant rise in viewership. For younger, cord-cutting audiences in particular, local news streaming has quickly become a primary destination for timely, credible information.

According to Nielsen, in August 2025 an average of 61,000 viewers tuned into their local stations via OTT, marking a 69 per cent year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, over half of US adults now access news through digital platforms, including websites, apps, and social media.

This wave is creating a powerful new ecosystem for broadcasters and advertisers alike, while delivering richer, more engaging content to viewers across local markets.

Around the Globe

Across every continent, audience preferences are actively reshaping the streaming landscape.

Ad-supported tiers and FAST services now sit at the center of content discovery and engagement, particularly among younger and cost-conscious viewers. Smart TVs, smartphones and multi‑screen viewing are defining consumption, with mobile dominating in emerging regions.

At the same time, viewers are juggling multiple platforms, weighing subscription costs against content depth. That shift makes bundles, platform interoperability, and intelligent personalisation engines essential rather than optional. And while global breakout hits travel fast, it’s regional language, culture, and format that are driving some of the strongest and most sustained engagement.

North America: maturing market, evolving engagement

In North America, free streaming penetration exceeds 80 per cent, with households often subscribing to multiple platforms and switching between ad-free and ad-supported tiers. Connected TVs dominate long-form viewing, and interest in live events and sports remains strong.

Latin America: rapid growth, value‑led consumption

Streaming is growing quickly in Latin America, with FAST viewership up sharply since 2020. Consumers are favoring low-cost or bundled, ad-supported options, and mobile viewing is dominating, with local content, including regional entertainment and live sports, a key driver.

United Kingdom: streaming overtaking traditional TV

Europe saw strong activity in early 2026, particularly from public broadcasters and telecom groups expanding their direct-to-consumer presence.

In the UK, streaming apps have for the first time outstripped legacy over‑the‑air broadcast, especially on smart TVs, and ad-supported streaming is on the rise as pricing becomes a bigger consideration for consumers.

Europe: diverse preferences, multilingual engagement

Across the rest of Europe, a substantial shift away from traditional TV to streaming continues, with over 70 per cent of consumers opting for digital platforms. Multi‑language content and region‑specific originals resonate strongly, and mobile viewing is significant, though larger screens (smart TVs) remain key.

Africa and Middle East: mobile‑first, emerging market dynamics

Africa’s streaming growth in 2026 is closely tied to mobile-first consumption and premium sports content with a focus on vertical video optimised for short-form viewing, while affordability and accessibility remain core priorities.

Asia: mobile-friendly, budget‑friendly access

Short-form and regional content strategies continue to shape Asia’s OTT landscape, with an increasing demand for bite-sized, mobile-friendly storytelling.

For the Content Owners

We’ve talked about content and the growing interest in genre-based streaming, but new channels are just the beginning. Yes, niche content is important—and we want to see more of it—but what’s truly next is content owners not just launching a single FAST channel, but building an entire streaming service.

The benefits of creating your own platform are clear:

Full control over your brand and audience. You decide how your content is presented, promoted, and monetised.

Direct revenue streams. Instead of relying solely on third-party platforms, you capture ad revenue, subscriptions, or hybrid models directly.

Long-term audience loyalty. By creating a destination that reflects your brand, you keep viewers coming back, building engagement over time.

Flexibility and scale. Whether you start with one channel or hundreds of VOD assets, your platform can grow as your audience and content library expand.

In short, launching your own streaming service isn’t just the next step, it’s the evolution of content ownership in the FAST era.

What Advertisers Need to Know

FAST is no longer a test budget line, it’s a core pillar of modern media strategy. But to succeed in 2026 requires more than reallocating spend from traditional TV. Advertisers must adapt to how audiences actually consume content in an ad-supported streaming environment.

Prioritise engagement over impressions. FAST viewers spend longer in lean-back viewing sessions across linear channels and VoD. Strong storytelling, sequential messaging, and genre or event sponsorships drive deeper impact.

Use data strategically. Advanced targeting and programmatic tools allow for smarter audience segmentation. Combining contextual alignment (sports, news, niche genres) with first-party data will be key to measurable performance.

Focus on value, not just cost. FAST offers premium inventory at more efficient pricing than traditional TV—but the real advantage is measurable ROI and scalable reach.

In 2026, success in FAST belongs to advertisers who treat it as a strategic, performance-driven channel, not just an extension of linear.

What to Expect in 2027

As FAST solidifies its place in global media, more international content will enter the mainstream, especially from Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Sports rights will continue to migrate toward FAST to reach broader fan bases.

Advertising sophistication will increase, with AI‑driven personalisation and measurement becoming standard.

