Nordisk Film TV finds Quest Heroes with DR

Media and entertainment powerhouse, Banijay Entertainment, has announced Quest Heroes, a new children’s adventure format that blends immersive fantasy storytelling with real-world courage and imagination. The concept was devised by Nordisk Film TV Denmark, part of Banijay Nordic, for Danish public broadcaster DR’s DRTV and DR Ramasjang.

In this groundbreaking new format, fourteen children from the real world are summoned into the ancient, magical world of Valdra – a world that can only be reached by those with a great imagination and courage. Each child is assigned a distinct heroic identity, such as a wizard, druid, barbarian or paladin. Equipped with bespoke costumes, abilities and roles, they step into a fully realised fantasy universe designed to challenge creativity, strategic thinking and teamwork, embarking on a series of epic quests to test bravery, problem-solving and collaboration. The international format will target the 8–12-year-old demographic.

Ulrik Jørgensen, CEO Nordisk Film TV says: “Quest Heroes transforms ordinary children into extraordinary heroes, combining classic epic fantasy storytelling with modern children’s entertainment. We have created a high-end fantasy world, perfect for the public broadcaster audience at DR, this is a series where imagination becomes reality — and where true heroism is defined by imagination, teamwork and courage.”

One of Denmark’s leading production companies, Banijay Nordic’s label Nordisk Film TV creates premium content across a range of genres, with successes including tech-driven docu-series AI Love You, as well as hit series All Against 1, Wonderkids and Home of the Year.