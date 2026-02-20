Haarlem Studios collaborates with Sony

Haarlem Studios in The Netherlands has collaborated with Sony to deliver flexible, high-quality video production tailored to the evolving needs of modern content creators. With Sony cameras at the core of its operations, the thriving Dutch video production studio is able to adapt quickly to varied aesthetic demands and diverse shooting environments, while maintaining consistent, cinema-quality results.

The studio’s camera lineup includes the FX2, FX3 and FX30, enabling Haarlem Studios to cater for almost every type of production. Its modular studio design allows the space to be rapidly reconfigured for podcasts, unboxings, interviews, explainer videos, fashion shoots and television productions.

The studio is equipped with a wide range of backdrops, rugs, lighting setups alongside the Sony cameras. With multiple background rolls available, the look and feel of a shoot can be transformed within minutes, enabling creative flexibility and efficient use of studio time.

Sjoerd Wess, accomplished content creator and joint owner of Haarlem Studios, explains the philosophy behind the studio’s design: “We designed our production space to feel creative, inviting and to encourage innovation and experimentation. Quite often, studios spend too much on their physical presence, with expensive reception areas and plush buildings. We do things differently, making our clients comfortable and delivering fantastic quality, while at the same time charging significantly less.”

This approach has helped Haarlem Studios grow organically. The studio is so popular with clients that it has never needed to advertise or promote itself on social media.

Sony cameras play a central role in Haarlem Studios’ workflow. After experimenting with several camera brands, Wess naturally gravitated towards Sony following extensive experience using the FX6 and FX9 on larger productions, including a children’s television series filmed over 36 shooting days. “We experimented with multiple camera brands, but after I had used the FX6 and FX9 on larger productions, we settled on the Sony camera system,” said Wess. “I found that the images were dependably rich, deep and – crucially – consistent across the range. As I learned the menu system, which is common between Sony cameras, they became incredibly quick to work with.” The FX2, FX3 and FX30 are highly versatile, and even more so due to the commonality of the lenses and the consistency of the images across camera models.

Sony’s colour science is a defining feature of its Cinema Line range, from the flagship VENICE 2 to the latest FX2. As today’s content creators place increasing importance on visual identity, colour has become one of the most noticeable and critical elements of video content. By standardising on Sony cinema cameras, Haarlem Studios delivers footage that integrates seamlessly with virtually any post-production facility. For budget-conscious clients, achieving a high-quality image straight out of camera simplifies post-production and shortens the path to the desired final look.

Haarlem Studios also benefits from Sony’s ever-expanding lens ecosystem, which includes both zooms and primes suitable for virtually any type of project. A particular favourite is the 24–70mm G Master Mark II, which Wess describes as exceptionally versatile and often the only lens required for external shoots. . He feels that Sony prime lenses complement the high-quality imaging of the cameras, and sometimes also uses long lenses for creative, unusual shots that can grab an audience’s attention.

Sjoerd likes to capture video in a high-quality format, with 10-bit 4:2:2 a minimum technical requirement. Where necessary, Sjoerd will shoot in the highest-quality compression, but he has found that, typically, this is not necessary, and that because of the richness of the image from the sensors, he can shoot at a much lower bitrate without losing visual quality. This is good for clients because they can still take away excellent video but using less storage and with faster offload times to post production.