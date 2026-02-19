Orange: “Trust the future”

After declaring it has successfully delivered all the ambitions of its Lead the future 2023–2025 plan, Orange has opened its new ‘Trust the future’ chapter for the next 5=give years.

“Trust the future places trust as a key competitive advantage, at the heart of the Group’s services and operating model, to reinforce its role as the trusted partner for always-available connectivity, broader digital services, and to unlock a new phase of growth,” explained the telco.

The plan is structured around three ambitions to leverage its customer base: Customer intimacy, Innovative growth and Excellence at scale — and is underpinned by commitments to the people, society and the planet.

The expected full reconsolidation of MasOrange in H1 2026 is anticipated to significantly strengthen the Group’s profile. Group Organic Cash Flow is expected to grow double-digit and reach c.€5.2 billion by 2028. The Group intends to maintain an attractive remuneration policy for its shareholders, with progressive dividend growth and a new floor set at €0.85 in 2028, while maintaining a solid balance sheet.

“Trust the future, our new strategic plan, marks a key milestone for the Group,” said Christel Heydemann, Chief Executive Officer of Orange. “Lead the future 2023–2025 delivered on all its objectives: Orange is now simpler, stronger and more efficient, and our focus on value creation has reinforced our leadership in fast‑evolving telecoms and digital markets.”

“In a world where digital complexity and risks are rising, and where connectivity remains critical, trust is our competitive edge. With Trust the future, we will accelerate growth in profitable B2C services and trusted solutions for enterprises — guided by strong ambitions in Customer intimacy, Innovative growth and Excellence at scale. Leveraging all levers in our hands, with disciplined investment, efficiency powered by AI and the commitment of our teams, the plan will generate superior cash flow and EPS growth.”

“In France, in a market which remains competitive, we are shifting to a full fibre network with the implementation of our copper decommissioning industrial project while stepping up our efficiency efforts. The reconsolidation of MasOrange will create a step change and further strengthen our group profile.”

“Our direction is clear: to be, and remain, the trusted partner for everyday digital life – serving individuals, organisations and communities – by providing always available connectivity and beyond that, innovative digital services,” concluded Heydemann.