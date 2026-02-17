Portugal: Over 53% watch streaming services

More than half of Portugal’s adult population (53.3 per cent, or 4.6 million people over 15 years of age) watched content via streaming services between September and December 2025. This represents a new national record and a 1.2 per cent increase from the previous year, an addition of 107,000 users.

The study, conducted by Marktest’s BStream Barometer, also found that 41.7 per cent of streaming viewers use services daily or almost daily. Subscriptions rose to 43.1 per cent of residents, marking a 2.1 per cent year-over-year increase.

While nearly half of subscribers (46.6 per cent) use only one platform, there is a growing trend of users subscribing to three (14.7 per cent) or four services (8 per cent). However, the intent to sign up for new services in the near future saw a slight dip of 0.7 percentage points, now standing at 7.2 per cent.

Despite the surge in streaming’s popularity, Portugal still lags behind the European average for paid on-demand video. In 2024, 37.9 per cent of the population aged 16–74 used these services, some 10.7 percentage points below the EU-27 average. According to data from the National Communications Authority (Anacom), this places Portugal nineteenth in Europe.