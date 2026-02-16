Kantar Media names Petra Chief Operations & Technology Officer

Kantar Media has appointed Toni Petra as Chief Operations and Technology Officer with effect from April 1st.

“I am delighted to welcome Toni to our leadership team. She is a trusted leader in our industry and will be an invaluable shaper of Kantar Media’s transformation journey. Bringing together our amazing Operations and Technology teams, two fundamental pillars of our business, under Toni will help us deliver the very best for our clients and partners across the globe,” commented Patrick Béhar, CEO of Kantar Media.

Petra is a global audience measurement executive with more than 30 years’ experience in operations, technology, strategy and enterprise transformation, most recently at Nielsen where she shaped a wide array of strategic initiatives including new market launches, new business unit strategies and big data integrations.

“I am incredibly excited to join Kantar Media at this strategic moment in the company’s journey. Patrick and the leadership team’s vision to bring reliable, verified data to the market and drive clarity for better decision-making is compelling, and I look forward to helping shape and achieve this strategy,” added Petra.