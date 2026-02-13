Norway: Telia launches commercial 5G SA

Telia Norway has become the country’s first operator to complete a nationwide 5G network rollout in 2024, and says it is now the fastest in launching commercial 5G standalone (SA).

Available across Telia’s entire Norwegian footprint as Advanced 5G, this technology enables businesses and public services to reserve a dedicated slice of Telia’s 5G network and benefit from top speeds, stability and security.

In 5G SA, the radio access network connects directly to a 5G core without relying on 4G technology. This makes features like network slicing and ultra-low latency possible. In fact, latency can be reduced to less than 10 milliseconds, compared with 15-18 milliseconds for non-standalone 5G. Similarly, many more devices can be connected to a 5G SA network at the same time. These capabilities are especially relevant in sectors where network response times and resilience are crucial, such as emergency services, healthcare and remote-controlled manufacturing.

Bjørn Ivar Moen, Head of Telia Norway: “This launch is a milestone that confirms Telia’s Norwegian network leadership. Advanced 5G is like an airport ‘fast-track’ lane: you move smoothly past the queue without stopping. We see growing demand for such technology, since today’s mobile networks are increasingly used for critical functions on which entire societies depend.”