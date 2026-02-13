Data: Hellmann’s takes most interacted-with Super Bowl LX ad

Hellmann’s Meal Diamond campaign has emerged as the most impactful Super Bowl LX ad online, according to data compiled by Quantcast. The adtech firm tracked engagement across the open internet, which includes news sites and blogs. and – from this – identified the top five performing Super Bowl ad campaigns.

Hellmann’s ad, starring Andy Samberg and Elle Fanning, featured a mayonnaise themed parody of the classic sing-along Sweet Caroline. By combining a retro feel with absurdist humour and a star-studded cast, the ad drove a 117 per cent increase in online engagement.

Quantcast found nostalgia was a recurring theme throughout the top performers. Michelob Ultra’s The Ultra Instructor saw Kurt Russell reprise his grizzled coach persona in a nod to his role as Olympic hockey legend Herb Brooks in Miracle. Relocated to the ski slopes, the ad generated a 47 per cent lift in engagement.

Elsewhere, brands embraced tongue-in-cheek humour and vintage cues. Instacart’s Bananas cast Ben Stiller and Benson Boone as a flamboyant, faux-Europop duo singing about fruit ripeness in glossy, 80s synth-pop style. The performance generated a 43 per cent increase in online engagement.

Pringles’ Pringleleo revived the brand’s classic 1990s slogan, ‘Once You Pop, The Pop Don’t Stop’, with Sabrina Carpenter for a modern spin for younger audiences, resulting in 39 per cent increase in engagement.

Dunkin’ returned to the 1990s with Good Will Dunkin, a sitcom-pilot parody featuring Jennifer Aniston, Ted Danson, Matt LeBlanc, Alfonso Ribeiro, Ben Affleck and others, recording a 22 per cent uplift.

Nisha Ridout, marketing director at Quantcast, said: “This year’s Super Bowl ads were marked by a mix of playful humour and star-studded nostalgia. The numbers make it clear that the audiences respond strongly to familiarity and a sense of collective belonging. With US consumer confidence hitting its lowest point in over a decade, there is a palpable sense of unease. In such a climate, people are not just looking for products but seeking joy and moments of genuine connection. One of the most effective ways to bridge that gap is to evoke the warmth of the past. The campaigns that cut through most effectively are those that marry creative resonance with a data-driven, omnichannel approach. By pinpointing precise windows of audience receptivity across the open internet, brands can ensure their messages land exactly when and where they will have the greatest impact.”