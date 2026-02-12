Amagi reports 30% revenue growth

Amagi Media Labs, the cloud-native SaaS platform providing AI-enabled solutions to global media and entertainment companies, has announced its financial results for Q3 FY26 and the nine months ended December 31st 2025. Key highlights include:

9M FY26 performance : Revenue grew 30 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,109 crores; Adjusted EBITDA increased more than 10x to ₹116 Cr, (€10.7m) and PAT turned positive at ₹37 Cr, driven by operating leverage and cost discipline.

Q3 FY26 update : Revenue grew 22 per cent year-on-year to ₹404 Cr, with Adjusted EBITDA of ₹58 Cr and PAT of ₹31 Cr, reflecting continued execution discipline and seasonal strength in monetisation revenue.

Liquidity: Cash balance of ₹803.4 Cr as of December 31st 2025, including investments and bank balances, provides liquidity to support ongoing operations and planned investments.

Cash balance of ₹803.4 Cr as of December 31st 2025, including investments and bank balances, provides liquidity to support ongoing operations and planned investments. Strategic focus: The Company continues to invest in its core platform and AI-enabled capabilities to support scale.

Commenting on Q3 FY26 results, Baskar Subramanian, Managing Director & CEO, commented “We delivered a strong quarter, with 22 per cent revenue growth and meaningful profitability expansion. Our platform, connecting content providers, distributors, and advertisers, continues to compound, with leading indicators strengthening across the board. As revenue scaled, we saw operating leverage translate into improved Adjusted EBITDA and PAT performance.

“As we look ahead, we remain focused on deepening customer integration, investing in AI-enabled capabilities through Amagi Intelligence, and maintaining capital discipline as we scale. We are building for the long term, and the investments we are making today in our platform, our people, and in AI are designed not just for the next quarter, but for the coming years,” Subramanian added.