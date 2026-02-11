OneFootball chooses BuyDRM to secure channels

BuyDRM, a provider of content security services for premium video, has announced that OneFootball, a specialist in digital football media, is using the KeyOS MultiKey Service from BuyDRM to secure live and on-demand football content across all devices on OneFootball TV, the company’s live and on-demand video distribution platform.

More than 30 leading football broadcasters and streaming services have launched a OneFootball Channel to date, delivering live matches, highlights, and other football-related video content to millions of fans worldwide.

“Protecting premium sports content is critical to safeguarding the investments of our rights-holding broadcasters trusting OneFootball TV and our global channel store as a means to reach, engage, and monetise a new generation of football fans and providing our community with uninterrupted access to matches they care about,” commented Yannick Manuel Ramcke, General Manager OTT at OneFootball. “BuyDRM’s KeyOS platform gives us the confidence that their livestreams are protected with the highest security standards while maintaining a seamless and top-quality experience our digital-native users expect nowadays.”

“Sports streaming represents one of the most valuable and heavily-pirated categories of premium video today,” added Christopher Levy, CEO & Co-Founder of BuyDRM. “OneFootball is setting the standard for how football content is accessed flexibly and delivered securely to fans worldwide. We are proud to support them on behalf of their content partners available on OneFootball TV with our MultiKey Service and nearly 25 years of expertise in content protection.”