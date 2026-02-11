Fubo Sports Network FAST channel on Hulu + Live TV

Fubo Sports Network is now available to Hulu’s Live TV subscribers in the US via the core subscription plan, which also includes access to the entire Hulu and Disney+ streaming libraries and live sports on ESPN.

Fubo Sports Network is the owned-and-operated FAST channel from FuboTV. The network brings an additional 1,200 hours of live content each year and streams everything from topical shows and to sports documentaries and exclusive sporting events such as UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and World Poker Tour.

The launch marks the first synergistic opportunity across the Fubo and Hulu + Live TV platforms following the close of the companies’ business combination. For Fubo Sports Network, availability on Hulu + Live TV significantly increases reach and distribution to millions of consumers while tapping into new audiences.

“Since the debut of Fubo Sports Network in 2019, we’ve drastically grown our footprint to reach more audiences than ever before, and Hulu + Live TV will unlock meaningful distribution for our flagship FAST channel,” commented Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios, Fubo. “The future is bright and we are especially excited to collaborate with our new partners at Hulu + Live TV to kick off one of many joint growth opportunities.”