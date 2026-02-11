DAZN launches feature for real-time chat with football stars

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced a new interactive mobile app feature that will offer football fans real-time access to players.

DAZN users around the world will have the exclusive opportunity to chat live with some of football’s biggest names, including Alejandro Balde (Barcelona), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), and Fermín López (Barcelona). This community feature, integrated directly into the DAZN mobile app, will allow fans to share their thoughts, ask questions, and engage directly with players during dedicated live sessions.

A live AI-powered translation functionality will enable fans to communicate and read responses in their preferred language. The first live interactive session, featuring Balde, will take place on February 18th.

In collaboration with The Residency, this exclusive, live interactive experience is free for all DAZN registered users, providing a unique and direct way for fans to connect with their football heroes.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, commented: “This innovation goes to the heart of what DAZN does best – bringing fans closer to their favourite sports. Through real-time, interactive experiences, such as live chats with the world’s best football players, we are elevating how fans connect with football. This strengthens the bond between the game and its global community, while reinforcing our commitment to being the ultimate global home of sport.”

Mathieu Golan, Founder and CEO of The Residency, added: “Together with DAZN the global home of sports, we’re building the future of how fans experience football, not as spectators, but as participants through Fan Conferences. We give supporters real-time access to players and create moments of genuine connection beyond the match itself, while giving athletes a direct voice in how their stories are told.”