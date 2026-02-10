Offbeet Media appoints Rathor as Chief Business Officer

Offbeet Media Group, a next-generation media and entertainment company, has announced the appointment of Abhijeet Rathor as Chief Business Officer. In his new role, Abhijeet will lead the overall business charter for Offbeet Media Group, driving monetisation strategy, commercial partnerships, advertising sales, brand solutions and long-term revenue growth across the company’s portfolio of businesses.

Offbeet Media Group operates across multiple content and IP-led businesses including Offbeet Studios, its original content and IP creation arm focused on premium storytelling; 101 India, a digital platform spotlighting authentic, creator-led stories from across India; US Premier League, a fast-growing sports IP reimagining cricket for new-age audiences; Zelador, a 360-degree influencer marketing company with a wide network of celebrities, influencers, and creators across diverse genres; and Offbeet Music, which focuses on building original music IPs and artist-led properties, among other emerging ventures within the group.

A seasoned sales and revenue leader with over two decades of experience across media, entertainment and brand monetisation, Abhijeet has consistently operated at the intersection of content, commerce and partnerships. He brings deep expertise in helping organisations unlock sustainable revenue growth through strategic insight and market-led execution.

Over the course of his career, Abhijeet has held leadership roles with marquee media organisations including The Times of India Group, Star India (now JioStar), and Walt Disney India. His experience operating at scale has equipped him with a strong understanding of complex organisations and the mechanics of sustained revenue growth. Abhijeet has also worked as a business consultant with multiple content, media and sports start-ups, helping them build and sharpen their sales and monetisation strategies.

Speaking on the appointment, Jaideep Singh, Founder, Offbeet Media Group, commented: “As Offbeet continues to scale its content, platforms and IPs, building a strong and future-ready revenue engine is a key priority for us. Abhijeet brings a rare combination of deep media experience, strategic thinking and hands-on execution. His understanding of content-led monetisation and his ability to build meaningful brand partnerships make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are excited to have him lead the group’s revenue charter.”

Rathor added: “Offbeet is building some of the most exciting content and IP-led businesses in the country today, with a clear focus on authenticity, scale and long-term value. I am thrilled to join the group at this stage of its journey and look forward to working closely with the teams to create strong, sustainable monetisation frameworks that support creative ambition while delivering real impact for partners and brands.”