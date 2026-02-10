Air Cambodia selects AirFi for IFE

Air Cambodia has selected AirFi to deliver wireless streaming inflight entertainment (IFE) across its fleet.

Under the partnership, AirFi’s streaming IFE platform will be deployed across Air Cambodia’s fleet of Airbus A320 and ATR 72-series aircraft, including the ATR 72-600, enabling passengers to access entertainment directly on their own devices. The service, live now, forms part of Air Cambodia’s wider initiative to modernise the passenger experience following the airline’s recent rebrand.

“Air Cambodia operates a mixed fleet serving a wide range of routes, and that’s exactly where our streaming IFE platform adds value,” said Laura Rösges, Chief Executive Officer at AirFi. “Our technology is designed to deliver a consistent onboard experience across different aircraft types, while giving airlines the flexibility to scale and evolve their digital offering over time.”

Through AirFi’s browser-based platform, passengers will be able to stream a curated selection of films, TV programmes and music, as well as games, digital newspapers and magazines, and a moving map. The initial content offering, provided by QuiverTree Media, will feature non-DRM titles during the first phase of operation, with DRM-protected content scheduled to be introduced later in 2026.

“Air Cambodia’s selection highlights the commercial value of QuiverTree Media’s adaptable content offering, tailored to regional audiences and delivered via AirFi’s flexible streaming technology,” commented Sotiris Damianos, VP, Business and Market Development.

The partnership further strengthens AirFi’s presence in Asia, where the company now supports more than 15 airline customers and has equipped over 280 aircraft across the region with its portable IFE solutions. AirFi’s lightweight, modular platform is built to scale with airline fleets and can support future enhancements, including additional aircraft types and onboard retail capabilities.