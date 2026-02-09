Viasat expects 1,100 extra aircraft connections

A reported 3 per cent Q4 growth isn’t spectacular for satellite operator Viasat but at least it’s positive. Viasat, which also owns London-based Inmarsat, said that its recently launched ViaSat-3 F2 craft will soon enter service following its testing period, and help boost revenues.

A follow-on satellite (ViaSat-3 F3) is in its final integration stages and will launch mid-year and later enter service which will again boost revenues.

Viasat’s Defence and Advanced Technologies (DAT) segment grew 9 per cent year-over-year, and impacted by US government shutdowns while Communication Services grew 1 per cent. Total revenue for Q3 was $1.16 billion (€0.98bn) with net income of $25 million, and reversing a net loss for the same period last year of $158 million. However, that positive news is mostly down to income from Ligado. AST SpaceMobile is making regular payments to Ligado for use of Ligado’s spectrum over North America and Ligado turns over those payments to Viasat’s Inmarsat division.

Communication Services revenue for Q3 was $825 million, with about $300 million coming from aviation-based connectivity. Aviation revenues grew 15 percent helped by a 9 per cent growth of aircraft in service and a higher revenue per aircraft.

Viasat expects approximately 1,100 additional commercial aircraft will be put into service under existing customer agreements.

Viasat has eight additional geostationary earth orbit (GEO) satellites under development: a high-capacity Ka-band GEO satellite (ViaSat-3 F3) as mentioned, three adaptive Ka-band GEO satellites (GX7, GX8 and GX9) and four Inmarsat-8 L-band GEO safety service satellites.

“As a result of the anomalies that occurred with respect to the ViaSat-3 F1 and Inmarsat-6 F2 satellites in fiscal year 2024, the company recorded a reduction to the carrying value of the satellites of approximately $1.67 billion in fiscal year 2024, which was partially offset by total insurance claim receivables of approximately $770 million, and for which the final payment was received in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026,” Viasat stated.