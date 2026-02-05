BT Q3: Record full fibre connections

BT has reported Q3 adjusted revenue of £5 billion (€5.75bn), down 4 per cent year-on-year attributed to service revenue declines, lower equipment revenue, handset trading, in Consumer and Business and the impact of divestments. Q3 adjusted UK service revenue stood at £3.8 billion, down 2 per cent.

The telco saw more than 1 million premises passed with FTTP for an eighth consecutive quarter, continuing the fastest build any company has achieved in Europe; FTTP footprint is at 21.4 million premises, of which 5.9 million are in rural locations. BT said it is on track to achieve up to 5 million this fiscal year and reach 25 million by December.

There was record customer demand for Openreach FTTP with net adds of 571k, up 21 per cent year-on-year; total premises connected hit 8.2 million, increasing the take up rate to over 38 per cent; Openreach broadband ARPU grew 4 per cent to £16.80, driven by higher FTTP take-up, speed mix and price increases,

Openreach broadband lines fell 210k, down quarter-on-quarter and at a similar rate to last year; BT now expects full year losses at c.850k for the year, better than previous estimates.

The retail FTTP base grew 32 per cent year-on-year to 4.2 million, of which Consumer 3.9 million and Business 0.3 million.

All Consumer customer bases grew for a fourth consecutive quarter in broadband, up 8k, a third consecutive quarter in postpaid mobile, up 55k, and a sixth consecutive quarter in TV, up 22k.

Consumer service revenue was flat year-on-year and remains on track for growth in H2; Consumer broadband ARPU was down 1 per cent year-on-year to £41.8o and postpaid mobile ARPU was down 1 per cent to £19.2o; Consumer fixed and mobile convergence grew to 26.2 per cent from 25.9 per cent in the last quarter.

Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive, commented: “BT continues to deliver on its strategy – building and connecting the UK to the best next-generation networks at record pace, while accelerating our transformation. Our network leadership strengthened further in the quarter, with full fibre broadband now reaching more than 21 million homes and businesses, and our 5G+ network accessible to 69 per cent of the population. Openreach achieved record full fibre connections and our Consumer division again added customers in broadband, mobile and TV, as we make the most of all our brilliant brands – EE, BT and Plusnet.

“Customer satisfaction reached an all-time high this quarter, and with our transformation building momentum, we are delivering ahead of plan. We remain on track for our financial outlook and guidance metrics for this year, our cash flow inflection to c.£2.0bn next year, and to c.£3 billion by the end of the decade,” added Kirkby.