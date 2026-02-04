Nielsen launches co-viewing pilot programme for Super Bowl

Nielsen is piloting a new methodology enhancement to more accurately account for co-viewing. The TV audience measurement specialist says this will better reflect the total viewership for programming – in particular live events.

The pilot programme will launch in the US with Super Bowl LX on NBC on February 8th and continue for high-profile sports and entertainment live events in the first half of the year. The initial results from the pilot programme will be released a few weeks after the delivery of Nielsen final Big Data + Panel ratings, which are still considered currency.

“Nielsen’s mission is to constantly push measurement forward and deliver the most accurate data ever. This co-viewing pilot builds on that mission, alongside our recent enhancements with Big Data + Panel, out of home expansion, live streaming measurement and our wearable devices,” commented Karthik Rao, CEO, Nielsen. “Our clients produce live TV events that get the world watching. It’s our job to make sure we are accurately counting the audiences they meticulously build.”

Nielsen said the new pilot methodology for co-viewing better incorporates the use of Nielsen’s proprietary wearable measurement devices. These are worn on the wrists of Nielsen panelists and resemble a smart watch. The wearables capture audio from TV events, shows and movies, allowing for more passive measurement that does not require a formal log in process.

As aforementioned, the co-viewing estimates from the pilot programme will not be immediately included in Big Data + Panel ratings from Nielsen. As such, they will not be considered ‘currency’ that advertisers transact on, but the pilot data will be made available to Nielsen clients following the delivery of Big Data + Panel ratings. Clients will be able to share those findings publicly. Nielsen will provide additional impact data to clients later this year, before the co-viewing methodology is fully implemented into its suite of marketing intelligence products with a goal of incorporating in ‘currency’ measurement for the 2026/2027 season. This co-viewing enhancement is the first phase, with additional co-viewing enhancements planned beyond 2026.

Nielsen advises it will share additional timing details on later phases once available.