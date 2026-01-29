Germany: YouTube, VoD dominate kids’ media habits

Precisify, the cross-platform media intelligence specialist, has released its Precisify Insights: Kids Germany report. Following the success of its kids insights reports in the US, UK and Australia, Precisify is now expanding the Insights: Kids series into Germany as part of its broader European growth strategy.

“These data findings give us the clearest picture yet of how Gen Alpha and their parents in Germany are spending their time and money,” said Christian Dankl, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Precisify. “Among the many trends uncovered, this research shows that YouTube and Netflix dominate family attention and influence household purchasing in Germany. For brands and agencies, these insights replace guesswork with clear, evidence-based guidance for smarter media planning and buying.”

Based on a panel of 750 German children aged 2-12 and their parents, and conducted in partnership with Generation Media, the research highlights how platforms such as YouTube, VoD, mobile gaming and influencer content shape family attention and influence household purchasing decisions — offering much-needed clarity for brands looking to unlock YouTube’s full potential in the German market.

“This research offers a data-led view of how kids and parents in Germany navigate the intersection of media and commerce,” said Alex Taylor-Smith – Director of Business Development at Generation Media. “By partnering with Precisify on this report, we can turn real behaviours — including co-viewing, second-screening and creator influence — into actionable guidance for brands, while reinforcing the need for locally informed, child-safe planning.”

Key findings from the report include:

– YouTube and VoD dominate kids’ media habits in Germany. Across all age groups, VoD and YouTube are the two most-used platforms among German children. Netflix leads all VoD services, while YouTube usage rises sharply with age — reaching 80 per cent among kids aged 10-12, compared with 67 per cent of 6-9-year-olds and 51 per cent of 2-5-year-olds. Among kids aged 6-12, YouTube viewing is evenly split across genders, while VoD skews slightly higher among girls.

– The TV screen still matters. Nearly half of German kids watch YouTube on a television, reinforcing the growing role of connected TVs in family viewing environments.

– Second-screening is the norm for kids and parents alike. More than half of children use a phone or tablet while watching TV, most commonly to play mobile games or watch YouTube. Parents mirror this behaviour, creating a shared, multi-screen household experience.

– Mobile gaming drives real purchase influence. Two-thirds (65 per cent) of German kids say they have asked their parents for something after seeing an ad while playing a mobile game, underscoring gaming’s role in shaping purchase requests.

– Influencer content is overwhelmingly consumed on YouTube. Overall, 62 per cent of German kids say YouTube is where they primarily watch content from their favourite creators, far ahead of platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Among kids aged 10-12, more than half regularly consume influencer content on YouTube, often alongside second-screen activity.

– Lego leads shared interests across generations. Lego ranks as the most recognised and favoured toy brand among German families, with nearly four in ten parents saying they share an interest in Lego collectibles with their child — significantly ahead of brands such as Disney, Pokémon and Marvel.

“From co-viewing and second-screening to the influence of creators and gaming on household decisions, this research reveals an unrivaled line of sight into how kids’ media behaviours intersect with family purchasing,” commented Denis Crushell, Chief Commercial Officer at Precisify. “That clarity enables advertisers to plan more effectively and drive stronger business outcomes without compromising on safety or responsibility.”