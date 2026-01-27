LINX sees record internet traffic driven by UEFA, AFCON

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) recorded a new global maximum peak traffic of 12.069 Tbps across their Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) in UK, US, Africa and the Middle East, fuelled by the recent UEFA Champions League, European League and Conference League games matches and AFCON finals.

The milestone highlights the growing role of live sports streaming in shaping global internet traffic patterns, with consumers tuning in across multiple continents to watch live events, underpinned by reliable and low-latency IXPs delivering uninterrupted streaming.

LINX CEO Jennifer Holmes, commented: “Surpassing an aggregate peak of over 12Tbps across all LINX-run IXPs is a milestone that highlights both the continued growth potential of our industry and the strength of our community. While the UK itself played a pivotal role in driving this peak, this achievement has been supported by our strategic focus in regions beyond the UK as we continue to see new peaks in Africa, North America and the IXPs we power in the Middle East.”

During the football matches, LINX saw a new peak of 9.293 Tbps at its LON1 interconnection hub in London, supporting large Content Delivery Network members.

The new maximum traffic peak across the LINX network followed a new all-time traffic level in Riyadh, where LINX powers IXPs for center3. The exchange in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, hit 1Tb of traffic, proving its popularity as a hub for content in the Middle East.

LINX’s new peak reflects the continued shift toward internet-first broadcasting, where OTT platforms, broadcasters, CDNs, ISPs and cloud providers must work together to deliver the best possible experience. Internet Exchange Points play a crucial role during major sporting events by enabling networks to exchange traffic locally, directly and efficiently.

LINX said that its global platform helps ensure that traffic generated by events like UEFA fixtures stays close to users, keeping latency low and maintaining a better streaming experience for viewers.