Fox Entertainment, Dhar Mann Studios sign vertical video deal

Fox Entertainment and Dhar Mann Studios have announced a partnership to create original scripted vertical video content to debut exclusively on the Holywater vertical platform, followed by worldwide distribution windows managed by Fox Entertainment Global.

Under the multi-year agreement, Dhar Mann Studios will create and produce an initial slate of 40 narrative-driven titles designed for Holywater and the mobile-first vertical audience, while advancing Fox Entertainment’s next-gen digital storytelling strategy through exclusive global sales rights.

Dhar Mann Studios has built a global, multi-generational audience of more than 163 million loyal followers across all platforms. Through his partnership with Fox and Holywater, Mann will retain ownership and creative independence over his original content, while Fox Entertainment Global will distribute the programming worldwide following a debut window on the My Drama app, which is owned by Holywater, of which Fox Entertainment holds an equity stake.

“Dhar Mann’s inspiring, undeniable storytelling excellence and passionate audience have made him one of the most powerful and consequential voices in entertainment today,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade. “Entering the global vertical video arena in partnership with FOX and Holywater is an exciting next step in the studio’s remarkable trajectory. As leading partners to creators exploring this growing ecosystem, we’re primed to expand Dhar Mann Studios’ reach by super-serving his new and existing fans everywhere with this all-new, original vertical content.”

“As we introduce Dhar’s creative vision to this new format and era of entertainment, it became clear that Fox Entertainment and Holywater are partners that truly understand what this scope of ambition requires,” commented Dhar Mann CEO Sean Atkins and Erin McFarlane, Dhar Mann Studios’ newly appointed Head of Vertical Content. “Rob and his team are both embracing innovation and investing in it, affording us an unprecedented level of creative autonomy and resources needed to build something that has never been done before at this scale. That combination allows us to reach new and existing audiences in powerful ways while staying true to Dhar’s positive and resonant storytelling.”

“Holywater was built to be the ultimate platform for creators who want to push storytelling forward, and this partnership with Dhar Mann Studios exemplifies that mission,” said Holywater co-founders and co-CEOs Bogdan Nesvit and Anatolii Kasianov. “We’re pleased to partner with Dhar and Fox to bring this creative vision to our audiences worldwide. This represents the first step in our broader strategy to attract global creators and top-tier talent to vertical storytelling at scale.”

“Collaborating with Fox and Holywater in the vertical space adds a new dimension to Dhar Mann Studios’ outstanding universe of creative content and delivers our long-standing distribution partners the highly engaging, narrative-driven entertainment their audiences crave,” added Prentiss Fraser, President of FOX Entertainment Global. “At the same time, this deal further solidifies Holywater’s mobile-first dominance through an entirely new lane of verticals that move, inspire, and redefine modern storytelling.”