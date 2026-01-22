ITV, PREM Rugby extend broadcast deal

ITV and PREM Rugby have agreed an extension to their free-to-air broadcast partnership, with a new two year deal. The deal means that ITV will continue to broadcast seven live matches per season, including the Gallagher PREM Rugby Final, across its free-to-air channels.

Deepening its rugby portfolio, ITV Sport already broadcasts the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship 2026, with ITV broadcasting all England matches for the tournament.

Niall Sloane, Director of ITV Sport, commented: “The Gallagher PREM serves up world-class rugby and the extension of our current deal means ITV continues to deliver free-to-air rugby for audiences in the UK, adding to our already expanding rugby portfolio.”

Ollie Lewis, Head of Broadcast for PREM Rugby, added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with ITV, which is now into its fifth year. Giving fans of Gallagher PREM Rugby free-to-air access across the season, alongside the Six Nations, is the perfect blend to showcase the stars of our league to wider audiences.”

Across ITV and TNT Sports, the 2025 Final drew a combined audience of 1.3 million and a share of 16.5 per cent, approximately one in six of all UK viewers.

All matches broadcast on ITV will be simulcast on TNT Sports.