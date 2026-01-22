French telcos confirm Altice talks

A consortium composed of Bouygues Telecom, Orange and Free-iliad Group has confirmed ongoing discussions with the Altice Group in connection with a potential transaction to acquire a large part of the telecommunications activities of the Altice Group in France.

“Due diligence works have been initiated in early January 2026,” the consortium said in a statement responding to press rumours. “The legal and financial terms of the transaction have not yet been agreed upon.”

“There is no certainty that this process will result in any agreement which would anyway remain subject to the approval of the governance of the parties involved and to customary conditions,” they added. “A communication to the market will be made as and when appropriate depending upon the status of the project and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.”