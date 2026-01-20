Liberty Global eyes Three Ireland

Liberty Global is reportedly holding talks to acquire Three Ireland in a deal that could be worth as much as €1.5 billion.

Liberty Global, which already owns Virgin Media, is holding discussions with Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison, which owns the Three Ireland brand, according to a report in the FT. CK Hutchison operates mobile networks in the UK, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Ireland.

CK Hutchison has been gradually selling its European telco operations amid tough market conditions. The group closed a £16.5 billion deal to merge Three UK with Vodafone UK in June 2025.

The report added that any sales of CK Hutchison’s units are not expected to affect a potential IPO process. Although, IPO plans could still be axed.