Barb appoints RSMB to deliver third phase of API

Barb, the audience management specialist, has appointed RSMB to deliver the third phase of its API. Barb said API 3.0 is a crucial element of its data-distribution strategy, devised to meet the industry’s desire for more choice in how they ingest Barb data into their own business systems.

RSMB will be tasked with developing a quicker and more capable API, which will offer three core enhancements on the existing iteration:

Barb Data Hub integration – the Barb Data Hub will be the foundational data source for API 3.0; it will pull all data from it to ensure consistency of output.

Pre-calculated metrics – the third phase of the API will include more pre-calculated metrics and endpoints, including reach, frequency and TVRs, again ensuring consistency of output.

Performance – API 3.0 will be faster, more robust and more user-friendly.

All the existing functionality of the API will be retained in the third phase of its development.

The API 3.0 contract starts immediately and the third phase of the API is expected to launch in the second half of the year.

Caroline Baxter, Chief Operating Officer at Barb, commented: “Seamless access to trusted data is critical in a world of data abundance. We’ve listened to companies across the industry talking about how they want more choice in how to ingest our industry’s standard data for what people watch into their own systems. API 3.0 is an important part of our data-distribution strategy, which is designed to meet these needs. RSMB’s deep understanding of Barb data and our reach methodology, combined with its growing engineering capability, means we have confidence in its ability to develop an upgraded and future-ready API. “

Chris Mundy, Chief Executive of RSMB, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Barb on the next phase of its API. Our long-standing involvement with Barb means we have a detailed understanding of both its data and its underlying methodology, and in recent years we’ve established the systems and development capability to deliver a richer, more performant API. Barb API 3.0 is an exciting opportunity to widen access to Barb data and support a growing range of use cases across the industry, and we’re excited to play our part in making that happen.”

Barb launched its first API iteration in January 2023 to give its clients more flexibility in how they access viewing data and to enable them to integrate it into their own tools and systems. The API is free to access for Barb underwriters and clients with a full licence.