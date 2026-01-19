HBO Max, A24 renew US Pay-1 output and library deal

HBO Max and film studio A24 have announced a renewed multi-year partnership that will continue to bring A24 movies exclusively to HBO and HBO Max in the US during the Pay-1 window. As part of the agreement, HBO Max subscribers will also have access to a library of dozens of A24 films throughout the course of the deal.

The renewal follows a successful initial run, with half of A24’s Pay-1 titles ranking among HBO Max’s top 10 movies within their first two weeks on the service in 2025. Driven by a dedicated fanbase, nearly 70 per cent of HBO Max viewers who watched an A24 film returned for more, watching an average of four titles from the studio.

“A24 has been an incredible partner, bringing a slate of talented creative voices and an engaged audience base to the platform,” commented Royce Battleman, Executive Vice President of Global Content Acquisitions. “Their bold storytelling perfectly complements the distinct programming offered on HBO Max.”

HBO Max subscribers in ths US will have access to A24 films when they first become available to stream, with select highlights including:

The Backrooms starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, and more

The Death of Robin Hood starring Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer

The Drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson

Enemies starring Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler

How to Make a Killing starring Glen Powell

Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet, Odessa A’zion, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler Okonma, and more

The Moment starring Charli xcx

Pillion starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling

Primetime starring Robert Pattinson

In addition to A24’s collection, HBO Max offers a movie selection from Warner Bros Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, Studio Ghibli, and more.