Report: Consumers managing subscriptions more actively

Recurly, a subscription growth platform, has released its 2026 State of Subscriptions report. US consumers are changing how they use subscriptions, and the shift is making the business model stronger.

Rather than treating subscriptions as ‘set it and forget it’ expenses, consumers are managing them more actively. They pause when they need a break, cancel when value drops, and return when a service fits their lives again. This more intentional behaviour is reshaping subscription growth and driving steadier, more predictable revenue for businesses.

According to Recurly’s 2026 State of Subscriptions report, based on data from more than 2,200 subscription businesses and tens of millions of subscribers, growth is increasingly driven by renewals, upgrades, and returning customers.

“Consumers have not lost interest in subscriptions,” said Joe Rohrlich, CEO of Recurly. “They are simply making clearer choices. That is leading to healthier long-term growth.” Consumers are cycling, not leaving

The data shows that cancellation is no longer the end of the relationship.

Nearly one in four new subscriptions now comes from a former customer, as people move in and out of services based on usage and life changes. Brands that offer pause options are seeing stronger outcomes. Pause usage rose 337 per cent, and 75 per cent of customers who pause eventually return.

“People are practical about subscriptions,” said Brian Geier, VP of Business Intelligence at Recurly. “When brands support flexibility, customers come back when the value is there.”

Design and flexibility matter

As consumers take a more active role, subscription structure is playing a bigger role in success.

Micro-subscriptions, short-term passes that replace traditional free trials, convert 13 per cent of users into ongoing subscribers, while trial conversion has stabilised at 34 per cent. Annual plans continue to generate 50 to 60 per cent more revenue per user than monthly plans, especially when paired with thoughtful renewal strategies, while monthly plans continue to offer subscribers the flexibility they want.

AI is helping brands respond faster

More than 40 per cent of consumers say they are comfortable with AI managing parts of their subscription experience, particularly for fraud prevention, payment recovery, and personalised offers. Many brands are using AI to act on customer signals in real time, helping them retain and re-engage subscribers more effectively.

What this means for 2026

Subscriptions are becoming more intentional for consumers and more durable for businesses. The brands that win next will be those that make it easy for customers to stay, leave, and return on their own terms.

“The next chapter of subscriptions is about trust and relevance,” Rohrlich said. “When brands get that right, recurring revenue becomes more dependable.”