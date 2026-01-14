Plume acquires Sweepr

Plume, a specialist in intelligent services for ISPs serving connected homes and small businesses, has announced the acquisition of Sweepr, an AI-powered customer-care orchestration platform built for service providers.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Sweepr helps telecom operators deliver personalised support journeys that increase digital engagement, reduce call centre costs, and improve customer satisfaction across use cases such as onboarding, technical support, and billing.

The combined platform will seek to help ISPs move from seeing an issue to solving it faster, often without a call. Using real-time home network context, AI recommends the next best action, guides agents and subscribers, and safely automates resolution.

“With Sweepr, we’re connecting AI to the moments that matter, like when a subscriber needs help,” said Dan Herscovici, President and CEO of Plume. “By combining Sweepr’s care orchestration with unmatched visibility across Plume’s global dataset, we’re turning network intelligence into action at scale. This is a landmark shift in how providers reduce costs, improve reliability, and build trust that drives long-term subscriber value.”

“In customer care, context is everything,” added Alan Coleman, Co-Founder of Sweepr. “Sweepr adds context to every interaction — who the subscriber is, what equipment they have, what’s happening in the home right now, and what’s already been tried — so providers can solve the right problem the first time. Bringing that context together with Plume’s real-time network intelligence means fewer repeat calls, fewer truck rolls, and support journeys that feel clear and consistent for subscribers.”

Coleman joins Plume as Chief Product Officer, leading combined product strategy and roadmap execution across the integrated platform. Before Sweepr, Coleman and Co-Founder Jim Hannon founded Brite:Bill, which was acquired by Amdocs in 2016. Hannon joins Plume as Chief Architect, focusing on technology and execution across the combined customer experience and orchestration roadmap.

Financial terms were not disclosed.