Telefónica offers free ChatGPT Plus to Movistar subs

Telefónica has announced a partnership with OpenAI that will allow Movistar subscribers to access ChatGPT Plus free of charge for six months, becoming the first brand in the Spanish market to offer this service. According to the company, the initiative forms part of Telefónica’s broader strategy to bring premium AI services to the mass market at no additional cost.

This is not Telefónica’s first foray in this area. In 2025, the company offered Perplexity Pro free of charge to its users for a year, becoming the first commercial telco brand in Spain to include advanced AI services as part of its customer offering.

ChatGPT Plus is an advanced conversational assistant capable of generating content, answering complex questions and enhancing creativity and personal productivity. It supports tasks such as writing, information analysis, learning research and professional assistance, helping users work more efficiently. The Plus version stands out for its faster responses, more advanced reasoning, higher message limits, larger file uploads and access to powerful tools for creating images and videos.

Movistar customers will be able to access the service through the online customer area or via the Mi Movistar app, where they will receive a unique code or link to register on the OpenAI platform and activate the six-month free subscription.