AudioUK’s Straw joins Goalhanger

Goalhanger, the media and production company, has appointed a trio of new senior hires.

Chloe Straw has been appointed Director of Operations, leading the teams, systems and operational strategy, Andy Hodgson joins as Chief Financial Officer, leading the company’s overall financial strategy; and Emily Kent Smith joins as Editorial Director, overseeing the written content strategy across all shows, including newsletters and long-form content. All three begin with immediate effect.

In their newly created and expanded roles, Hodgson, Straw and Kent Smith will collectively help shape Goalhanger’s next chapter. Reporting to Co-Founders Tony Pastor and Jack Davenport, they will work closely with the board and senior leadership team to strengthen the company’s financial, operational and editorial capabilities and support its strategic ambitions.

Hodgson is an experienced finance executive with a track record of building global tech businesses. He has held senior leadership roles across the UK, US and Europe, and most recently served as CFO to a number of leading UK scale-ups. He spent five pivotal years at Uber, overseeing regional financial strategy and operations during a defining period for the company, as it scaled from early-stage disruptor to successful IPO. He is a PwC-trained Chartered Accountant (FCA) and holds an MBA from London Business School.

Straw joins Goalhanger following a her role as CEO of industry body AudioUK, where she played a pivotal role in securing the industry’s first seat on the Creative Industries Council, launching the AudioTrain platform, expanding national partnerships, and strengthening international collaboration through the International Podcast Alliance. Prior to this, she served as Head of Content & Production at We Are Grape, leading multidisciplinary teams and driving commercial and creative growth. She began her career at Somethin’ Else, producing audio and digital content for broadcasters and brands.

Finally, Kent Smith is an experienced journalist with a strong track record across national newsrooms and digital strategy. She was previously Associate Editor at The Sunday Times, where she helped shape the weekly edition while also leading on digital strategy and new business opportunities. Before that, she served as Deputy News Editor and as a reporter. Prior to joining The Sunday Times, she spent several years at The Daily Mail.

Their arrival comes as Goalhanger celebrates a record-breaking 2025 and enters a new phase of rapid growth, having surpassed over 750 million full-episode streams in a single year. The company has also announced a partnership with Netflix to bring The Rest Is Football to the platform for the 2026 World Cup.

Pastor and Davenport said: “Goalhanger is entering a new era – bigger audiences, bigger ambitions, and the systems to support them. Andy, Chloe and Emily bring exactly what we need: industry leadership, creative instinct and a proven ability to build organisations that scale without losing their soul. As we continue to grow as the home of engaging conversation, these roles will be central to shaping our editorial vision, our people and the performance that underpins it.”

Hodgson said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Goalhanger at such a pivotal moment in its growth. It’s a rare business that combines creative excellence with genuine commercial ambition, and does so on its own terms. The scale of what the team has already built is hugely impressive, and I’m excited to help put the financial foundations in place that will support the next phase of growth.”

Straw stated: “Since first encountering Goalhanger a couple of years ago, it’s always felt like a unicorn – a media company that plays by its own rules. Curious, creative and relentlessly innovative, it continues to push boundaries and find new ways to connect with audiences. I’m excited to work with this brilliant team, bringing my experience guiding businesses through periods of growth and change to help shape Goalhanger’s next chapter.”

Kent Smith added: “Goalhanger is changing the world of journalism and entertainment, with millions already engaging with ‘The Rest Is…’ across audio, video and live events. Expanding the brand into written formats – giving fans more ways to spend time with the shows they love while reaching new audiences – feels like the natural next step. I can’t wait to start working with this brilliant team.”