Disney+ adding vertical video content

During its annual Global Tech & Data Showcase at CES in Las Vegas, Disney+ revealed that vertical video will be coming to the streaming service later this year – similar to the short-form content delivered by the likes of TikTok and Facebook Reels.

Disney announced in December 2025 it would be partnering with OpenAI to allow user-generated shorts featuring its iconic characters onto Disney+, and it would seem certain that these shorts will also function within this new vertical video offering – said to initially be rolling out in the US.

Disney’s sports network, ESPN, successfully entered the vertical video space in summer 2025 with ‘verts’ launching within the ESPN app, which created a new sports highlight experience for users.

“We know that mobile is an incredible opportunity to turn Disney+ into a true daily destination for fans, so that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” said Erin Teague, EVP of Product Management for Disney Entertainment and ESPN.

“Over the next year, we’re introducing vertical video experiences on Disney+, think all of the short form Disney content you want all in one unified app. Over time, we’ll evolve these experiences as we explore applications for a variety of formats, categories and content types for a dynamic feed of just what you’re interested in, from sports, news and entertainment, refreshed in real time based on your last visit,” added Teague.