SpaceX complains to FCC over AST SpaceMobile

SpaceX currently dominates satellite activity with over 9,000 satellites in orbit and ambitions to deliver ‘Direct-to-Consumer’ telephony. AST SpaceMobile has just six satellites in orbit but has dozens of major telcos signed up to its Direct-to-Consumer cellular plan and this year will have 45-60 satellites in orbit. SpaceX, on January 6th, has written to the FCC complaining about AST’s activity.

SpaceX alleges that AST continues to avoid addressing several inconsistencies in previous correspondence. The complaints say that AST has declined to say whether it is a US or European-licensed system, and that AST has plans to “tumble” its failing satellites through the orbits of its competitors’ operational systems with the high risk that such an action would mean. The de-orbits would also pass through the orbits of the various occupied Space Stations.

SpaceX argues that in the United States AST advertises its US ties, while when speaking to European officials AST promotes its operational HQ in Germany and that “it is a European-based, European sovereign operator”.

The Elon Musk business also cites what it describes as AST’s “incorrect claim” that the FCC has given approval; for a 248-satellite constellation, while the Commission has only given approval for a 20-satellite system.

SpaceX seemingly wants to slow AST’s progress and is demanding answers to its questions. However, some observers compare and contrast SpaceX’s plans for an eventual 30,000 satellites with AST’s more modest fleet plans of 248 craft.

However, SpaceX – in the half-year to November 30th 2025 – reported to the FCC that its fleet of Starlink satellites made a total of 148,796 collision avoidance manoeuvres with other non-Starlink orbiting satellites.