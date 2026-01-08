Report: Sports organisations losing money to anonymous fans

Dizplai, the strategic growth partner, has released the Anonymous Fan Index, an industry report exposing the financial impact of ‘anonymous fandom’ across global sport.

The findings, taken from a group of senior industry experts, reveal a rapidly widening gap between the attention sports organisations generate and the revenue they can actually capture, with one in three rights holders now estimating losses between $1 million (€0.86m) and $5 million a year due to anonymous fans.

Across the full sample of experts from leading leagues, clubs, federations and rights owners, 62 per cemt believe they lose more than $100,000 annually because they cannot reach, convert or monetise the majority of their audience.

Dizplai CEO, Ed Abis, describes fan anonymity as: “the biggest invisible revenue leak in modern sport – a board-level issue hiding in plain sight.”

Anonymous Fans Are A Commercial Blind Spot.

While sport continues to push out more content and negotiate bigger rights packages, the report finds that organisations only know around 24 per cent of their total fanbase by name and contact.

This blind spot is hitting the bottom line: sponsorship value is dropping as brands demand measurable engagement, renewals are stalling without digital evidence, and long-term revenue is shrinking due to low conversion from anonymous fans.

Abis says the findings should be a wake-up call: “This isn’t a data issue. It’s a commercial one. Rights holders aren’t losing fans – they’re losing the ability to know them. And if you don’t know them, you can’t grow them.”

Giants Are Vulnerable. Underdogs Have an Opening.

The Index reveals that top-tier leagues and challenger sports face many of the same obstacles. Both only identify roughly a quarter of their audience, and both sit mostly in ‘beginner’ or ‘developing’ stages of fan-data maturity.

But underdogs are adapting faster. According to the report, over a third of challenger organisations now tie more than half of their sponsorship renewals directly to fan engagement and data.

This pressure is forcing challenger sports to innovate and giving them an unexpected advantage.

The Next Arms Race: Fan Relationships, Not Rights

The report points to a clear shift: competitive advantage in sport will no longer come from rights ownership alone, but from the depth of the relationships behind those rights. As organisations look ahead to the next 24 months, they are prioritising stronger fan data foundations, more direct fan connections, and interactive live experiences that create measurable value for sponsors.

Abis believes a mindset shift is overdue. noting: “Sport built its empire on reach. The next era will be built on relationships. If you don’t own your fans, you don’t own your future”.