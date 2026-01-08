BBC expands pay model to BBC App in US

BBC Studios has extended the pay model experience and access to the BBC App in the US.

Priced at $49.99 per year (or $8.99 per month), subscribers receive unlimited access to the BBC’s catalogue of documentary series and films, as well as BBC’s global news and reporting – including full-length news articles and feature stories, a 24/7 livestream of the BBC News channel and more on BBC.com and the BBC App. In the coming months, additional planned benefits include early-release podcasts, exclusive newsletters, and additional premium content.

Visitors in the US who choose not to pay will still have access to select global breaking news stories, BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service radio livestreams, BBC World Service Languages sites, and a variety of free newsletters and podcasts. UK Licence Fee payers travelling to the US for holiday or work can access their usual content via the BBC News app, as long as they’ve downloaded the latest versions from the UK app stores before travelling.

The website and app, which are commercially funded and operate separately from other BBC platforms in the UK, identifies users based on their device’s geolocation, an industry standard practice to ensure compliance with the laws and content rights restrictions in each country.

There will be no change to the services that people in the UK will receive and have access to. All the content that’s available on BBC.com is also available to UK audiences through the BBC’s various channels and services.

This expansion follows the successful launch of the US pay model on BBC.com in June 2025, and follows a year of strong audience growth. Over the past 12 months, BBC.com has delivered double-digit gains, up 12 per cent in North America and 13 per cent globally, highlighted by a record-breaking September in the US with 77 million visitors and its highest-ever Comscore ranking at #13.