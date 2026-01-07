Fastweb + Vodafone, TIM accelerate 5G rollout in Italy

Under the preliminary agreement, each operator will be able to use the other’s radio mobile access infrastructure in the areas concerned, avoiding unnecessary duplication of infrastructure. The resulting efficiencies will make it possible to extend high-performance 5G coverage to low-density and underserved areas, improving digital inclusion and service quality for households and businesses.

The collaboration model, already widely adopted in other EU countries, ensures that both companies retain full commercial autonomy and technological independence. It also reduces environmental impact and, by lowering deployment costs, frees up resources for new investments in next-generation mobile technology.

By contributing to a more effective rollout of 5G networks, this project supports Italy’s digital transformation and strengthens its competitiveness in line with the objectives of the European Digital Decade, delivering tangible benefits to consumers, businesses, and communities across the country.

The project is subject to approval by the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT), the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM), and the Authority for Communications Guarantees (AGCom).