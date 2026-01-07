Fastweb + Vodafone, TIM accelerate 5G rollout in Italy
January 7, 2026
TIM and Fastweb + Vodafone have reached a preliminary agreement to launch a cooperation for the development of mobile access networks through a Radio Access Network (RAN) sharing model, which will cover about 60 per cent of the Italian population. The agreement – subject to a final contract, expected by the second quarter of 2026 – aims to accelerate the expansion of 5G in Italy.
The project marks a step forward in optimising the use of existing infrastructure and ensuring faster, efficient and more sustainable 5G coverage nationwide. The parties plan to deploy 5G coverage for municipalities with less than 35,000 inhabitants. Each operator will be responsible for network development in 10 regions leading to a network of approximately 15,500 sites per operator by the end of 2028.
Under the preliminary agreement, each operator will be able to use the other’s radio mobile access infrastructure in the areas concerned, avoiding unnecessary duplication of infrastructure. The resulting efficiencies will make it possible to extend high-performance 5G coverage to low-density and underserved areas, improving digital inclusion and service quality for households and businesses.
The collaboration model, already widely adopted in other EU countries, ensures that both companies retain full commercial autonomy and technological independence. It also reduces environmental impact and, by lowering deployment costs, frees up resources for new investments in next-generation mobile technology.
By contributing to a more effective rollout of 5G networks, this project supports Italy’s digital transformation and strengthens its competitiveness in line with the objectives of the European Digital Decade, delivering tangible benefits to consumers, businesses, and communities across the country.
The project is subject to approval by the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT), the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM), and the Authority for Communications Guarantees (AGCom).