DAZN ordered to honour Belgian football deal

Sport streaming platform DAZN has been ordered to continue broadcasting Jupiler Pro League matches and to honour all contractual payments to the Pro League until the end of the 2025/26 season.

This decision came from Belgian arbitration body Cepani following a dispute which arose in late November, which saw DAZN declare it was terminating its contract, arguing that it was unable to secure a financially viable distribution deal with telcos.

Although continuing to broadcast the matches, it withheld its November payment, which prompted the Pro League to initiate urgent arbitration proceedings.

Cepani ruled that DAZN must honour its obligations under the existing agreement in full. This includes continuing production and broadcast services, paying all outstanding and future instalments, implementing agreed anti-piracy and geo-blocking measures, and resuming negotiations with telecom operators to conclude distribution agreements.

Pro League CEO Lorin Party said the decision benefitted its fans, its clubs and Belgian football as a whole.

The measures remain in force until the end of the season or until an arbitration tribunal rules on interim measures in the main case, which is expected to begin in spring 2026.

In a Statement, DAZN noted that as part of the emergency arbitration proceedings initiated by the Pro League concerning Belgian Football media rights, Cepani informed DAZN and the Pro League of the interim measures that apply until the end of this season.

“The decision rendered by the emergency arbitrator is confidential,” said the broadcaster. “DAZN can therefore not comment on its content as it wishes to respect the rules of procedure that apply to Cepani arbitrations. This does however not prevent DAZN from confirming that, consistent with its voluntary offer made already prior to the emergency arbitration, DAZN will continue producing and broadcasting Pro League content until the end of this season. This provides the continuity for the fans and for the clubs DAZN has always advocated for.”

Massimo D’Amario, CEO of DAZN Belgium, commented: “Cepani has decided on urgent measures to be implemented in the ongoing dispute between DAZN and the Pro League. It is important to emphasise that these provisional measures, including on interim payments, do not pass any judgment on DAZN’s legal position in the ongoing dispute with the Pro League. DAZN remains convinced that the Cepani arbitration panel that will be constituted in the coming weeks will rule that the original contract ended lawfully. DAZN expects the arbitration panel to rule also on important issues of compliance with competition law.”

“While not being able to comment on the content of the decision by Cepani’s emergency arbitrator, I find it important to emphasise that DAZN will in any event continue to produce and broadcast Pro League matches as it has been doing over the past months. This is a promise that we made even prior to the decision of the Pro League to commence emergency arbitration and we will stick to that promise. This provides the continuity for the fans and for the clubs DAZN has always advocated for. DAZN remains available and willing to reach balanced agreements that guarantee the necessary stability within a viable commercial framework. DAZN believes in the importance of providing the Pro League with the greatest possible visibility and that the best way to achieve this is through strong partnerships with all stakeholders. Our goal is to work together on solutions that maximise access and visibility of Pro League content while providing an excellent experience for the public,” added D’Amario.