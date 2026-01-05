Canal+ to distribute HBO Max in Austria, Belgium

Canal+ and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) have signed a new multi-year and multi-territory agreement. This expanded agreement covers both the distribution of HBO Max and the renewal of several WBD thematic channels across numerous regions in Africa and Europe.

It builds on the agreements concluded in France in 2024 including the renewal of the exclusive pay-TV window for Warner Bros films six months after their theatrical release in France, and the integration of HBO Max within select Canal+ group offers as well as in Poland in 2025 – with the renewal of the distribution agreement for 22 thematic channels and 4 free-to-air channels.

The agreement includes the renewal of the distribution of 12 WBD thematic channels across MultiChoice Group (acquired by Canal+ in 2025) territories, with some offered exclusively. The channels are:

CNN International and Cartoon Network – exclusively in South Africa, and non-exclusively in other territories.

Cartoon Network Porto – exclusively in Angola and Mozambique, and non-exclusively in other territories.

Cartoonito, Cartoonito Porto, Discovery Channel, Discovery Family, Real Time, ID, TLC, HGTV, Travel, TNT Africa, Food Network – non-exclusive.

The partnership is also being extended and strengthened in Europe through several strategic renewals and expansions:

Renewal of Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, and CNN International in Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Renewal of Warner TV in the Czech Republic.

Renewal of HBO Max, HBO, and Cinemax in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

Expansion of HBO Max distribution via Canal+ to two new key territories: Belgium and Austria.

HBO Max is readying for a significant European rollout on January 13th. It is expected to launch in the UK in March.