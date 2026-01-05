Research from Ampere Analysis shows that major studios and streaming platforms are accelerating their push into video game adaptations, with commissions increasing by an average of 30 per cent per year since 2019.

While Hollywood’s most prominent players have already secured many of the most recognisable franchises, Ampere’s analysis finds that several high-potential game IPs with strong transmedia credentials remain unclaimed, presenting a fresh opportunity for studios seeking the next breakout hit.

Key findings:

Video game adaptation commissions have grown steadily since 2019, with 272 titles greenlit between 2019 and 2025, peaking in 2024 with 62 new commissions amid intensified competition between streaming platforms and studios.

The market has shifted decisively towards live-action adaptations, driven by the recent success of high-profile titles such as The Last of Us, Fallout (pictured) and A Minecraft Movie. In 2025, 69 per cent of commissioned adaptations were live-action, more than double the share from the previous year.

In the second half of 2025 alone, 18 new game adaptations were commissioned, with 78 per cent of these live-action, reflecting studios’ increased confidence in large-scale, premium productions.

Major studios, including Warner Bros, Paramount, Netflix, Comcast and Amazon, have already secured rights to 10 marquee game franchises. These commissions reflect each studio’s distribution strategy. Warner Bros and Paramount Skydance are betting on theatrical releases. Amazon, Disney, Netflix and Comcast prefer episodic content to deepen SVoD engagement.

Ampere’s analysis of successful adaptations highlights three factors most strongly correlated with success: a live-action format, a clearly defined narrative, and a larger-than-expected fandom.

Despite heavy competition, several game IPs with strong popularity, recent releases, and distinctive worlds remain unclaimed according to Ampere’s research. That list includes four particularly high-profile titles: Baldur’s Gate III, Black Myth: Wu Kong, Hollow Knight: Silksong and Sons of the Forest.

Ronald Santa-Cruz, Research Manager and Games Subject Matter Expert at Ampere Analysis, commented: “Studios have moved quickly to secure the biggest and most obvious game franchises, but our research shows there is still significant untapped potential in the market. The most successful adaptations tend to combine a clearly defined story with a format suited to live action and an addressable audience that extends beyond core fans. For studios willing to look beyond the usual suspects, there remains a strong pipeline of game IP that could translate into the next major transmedia success.”