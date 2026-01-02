Heated Rivalry landing on Sky this January

All episodes of Heated Rivalry, the romantic drama adapted from Rachel Reid’s critically acclaimed Game Changers book series, will land on Sky and streaming service NOW on January 10th in the UK and Ireland.

Heated Rivalry chronicles the story of rival hockey players Shane and Ilya. Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery.

Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love.

The series also stars François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.

Produced by Accent Aigu Entertainment in association with Bell Media’s Crave, Heated Rivalry is distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus. The series was originally created for Canadian streaming service Crave by award-winning Canadian writer-director-producer Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny, Shoresy). Acquired for Sky by Lucy Criddle, Director of Acquisitions and Strategic Projects, and Alexander Wright, Acquisitions Manager.