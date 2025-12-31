ITV invests in Joe Wicks’ The Body Coach app

ITV has announced an investment in health and fitness app The Body Coach, created by fitness coach and TV presenters Joe Wicks.

As part of ITV Adventures Invest, its Media for Equity investment fund, ITV has agreed to invest up to £3 million (€3.4m) in return for advertising inventory across ITV’s channels and ITVX, building on its diverse Media for Equity portfolio of digital and direct-to-consumer businesses.

The Body Coach app is an all-in-one workout and fitness app offering home workout sessions, HIIT workouts, pilates and yoga for beginners as well as a personalised meal planner and daily progress tools that seek to keep users motivated.

The Body Coach app’s TV commercial will launch on ITV on January 1st 2026 and will be broadcast during commercial breaks across Joe Wicks’ New Year’s Day special on ITV1 and ITVX. The programme will see Wicks joined by guests including Olly Murs, Dr Julie Smith, Tilly Ramsey and Nisha Katona to offer audiences a positive and entertaining kick-start to the year ahead.

Sheena Amin, Director of ITV AdVentures, commented: “I’m delighted to be announcing our partnership with Joe Wicks and investment into The Body Coach. It’s an exciting opportunity for ITV to support a purpose-driven brand transforming people’s approach to fitness and wellbeing. We couldn’t be launching the campaign at a better time – the new year has always represented a natural reset for people to make positive changes and with Joe’s show airing on ITV1 on New Year’s Day, I’m sure viewers will come away feeling even more energised and motivated to kick-start their health and fitness journey.”

Nikki Wicks, CEO at The Body Coach, said: “This is a big moment for The Body Coach brand and kicks-off an exciting new chapter. This partnership gives us the opportunity to reach more people than ever, and hopefully inspire millions more people to get moving, eat better and ultimately live happier and healthier lives.”

Joe Wicks added: “I never imagined when I started my bootcamps in the park over 12 years ago that The Body Coach would grow into a brand reaching millions of people. This partnership with ITV feels incredibly special – not only as a major milestone for The Body Coach, but because it allows us to bring a positive, supportive message about health and wellbeing into millions of homes at a time when people need it most.