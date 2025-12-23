Report: Italian TV market nears €9bn valuation

The Italian TV market is projected to reach a value of €8.97 billion by the end of 2025, representing a 2.2 per cent growth over 2024.

This is according to the latest report from Rome-based consultancy ITMedia Consulting, The Television Market in Italy 2025–2027, which highlights a shift from traditional linear TV to non-linear and online services. The market is expected to surpass the €9 billion mark for the first time in 2026, driven by continued expansion in the online and streaming sectors.

While linear TV advertising is projected to experience a decline of 0.4 per cent in 2025, non-linear online advertising is set to register nearly 30 per cent growth. This brings total advertising revenues to €3.3 billion, largely fuelled by streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and DAZN.

Streaming service subscribers in Italy are expected to reach close to 20 million by the end of 2025. Over 16 million households are now equipped with connected TVs. Netflix leads the streaming market with a 29 per cent share, followed by Prime Video (25 per cent), Disney+ (16 per cent) and DAZN (9.5 per cent).

The combined market share of traditional broadcasters—Rai, Mediaset and Sky—has fallen from over 90 per cent in 2018 to below 67 per cent in 2025. Other operators, primarily streamers, are projected to exceed 36 per cent of the total market by the end of 2027.

Broadband TV is expected to reach 15 million homes in 2025 and an estimated 16.3 million homes (64 per cent of all TV households) by 2027. This growth is now settling at an average annual rate of just over 5 per cent.

Pay-TV, which surpassed free-to-air (FTA) TV in 2021, is expected to reach two-thirds of TV households in 2025 and exceed 70 per cent by 2027. Conversely, FTA TV—particularly via the TivùSat platform—is showing some stability after years of decline, partially offsetting the reduction in Sky Italia’s pay-satellite subscribers.