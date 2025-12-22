Radial Entertainment signs international FAST, AVoD deals

Radial Entertainment, the entertainment company operating FilmRise and Shout! Studios, has announced a global expansion with a new slate of partnerships.

The company will distribute its FAST channels and AVoD content through strategic collaborations with VIDAA, Titan OS, and pocket.watch, while also licensing select Radial content to Creator Television for its FAST channels.

Melissa Wohl, EVP, Global Distribution Partnerships and Content Sales for Radial, commented: “Interest in Radial’s content continues to grow at an impressive pace, reflecting the strength of our diverse catalog and our ability to connect with audiences worldwide. This expanded reach strengthens our global presence and reflects the strong partnerships we’ve built with top-tier digital platforms.”

“We’re also seeing remarkable momentum with our creator-led content brands, which are resonating with audiences and rapidly growing in popularity. As we continue to scale our content offerings, we remain focused on delivering compelling, accessible entertainment to viewers around the world,” added Wohl.

The VIDAA deal was negotiated by Alejandro Veciana at Radial. The Titan OS deal was negotiated by Veciana and Ben Pugh, Business Development Lead at Titan OS. The pocket.watch deal was negotiated by Kayleigh Mize at Radial and David Williams at pocket.watch. And the Creator Television deal was negotiated by Mize and Charlie Ibarra at Creator Television.