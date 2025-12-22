Nielsen, Roku expand measurement partnership

Nielsen and Roku have announced an expansion to their strategic partnership. Building on years of collaboration, this next phase will incorporate Roku data in Nielsen’s advanced campaign measurement and outcome solutions.

As part of this expanded multi-year strategic partnership, Nielsen will continue using Roku’s large-scale TV data as input to its Big Data + Panel measurement for both Linear and Streaming Ratings in the US. This will help deliver more accurate performance results for advertisers running campaigns on Roku and across the broader TV landscape. As part of the strategic partnership, Roku will also gain access to Nielsen’s Streaming Platform Ratings, which provides a comprehensive view of how audiences engage with both subscription and ad supported services.

“With our leadership in streaming measurement and this data from Roku, we are providing the most accurate view of what audiences are watching across all of TV. And at Nielsen, we continue to see a move towards ad-supported streaming services, with The Roku Channel a leader in the category. This strategic partnership brings together Nielsen’s strength and expertise in streaming measurement with Roku’s category leadership positioning to provide a solution that addresses a timely industry need: granular insights and analytics that marketers need to grow their brand as well as drive results,” commented Ameneh Atai, GM, Audience Measurement at Nielsen.

“Our extended strategic partnership with Nielsen will help further our goal of a better TV advertising system, focused on interoperability and driving performance. Together, Roku and Nielsen will take streaming measurement to a new level, ensuring that advertisers and publishers have access to best-in-class measurement and insights,” added Sarah Harms, Vice President of Marketing and Measurement at Roku.