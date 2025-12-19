Ofcom reveals most complained-about TV shows of 2025

Ofcom has reported that it received almost 50,000 complaints about more than 8,000 TV, radio, and on-demand programmes in 2025 (so far) – a clear sign that “audiences care deeply about what they watch and listen to”. Complaint numbers have fallen overall from 2024, notes the media regulator.

There are some genres that continue to attract scrutiny, in particular reality TV, which makes up more than half of the ten most complained about programmes. This year, around three in ten complaints to Ofcom were about Love Island, with the 2025 series totalling 14,121 complaints. The figures don’t include complaints about programmes on the BBC, which are handled by the BBC itself in the first instance.

The most complained about programmes to Ofcom in 2025

1. Love Island, ITV2, 24 July 2025 – 3,547 complaints

Complaints related to alleged bullying behaviour towards Shakira.

2. Love Island, ITV2, 22 July 2025 – 2,509 complaints

The majority of complaints related to alleged bullying behaviour towards Shakira. A small number were about Megan returning to the villa.

3. Love Island, ITV2, 23 July 2025 – 2,002 complaints

The majority of complaints related to alleged bullying behaviour towards Shakira. A small number were about Megan returning to the villa.

4. Vanessa, 5, 10 June 2025 – 1,866 complaints

Complainants related to a discussion on breastfeeding and its benefits, which some felt was misleading.

5. Headliners, GB News, 22 January 2025 – 1,391 complaint

Complainants objected to a presenter’s comment they believed linked the LGBTQ+ community to paedophiles. Our investigation found the live programme broke broadcasting rules by including a highly offensive remark which was not justified by the context, falling short of generally accepted standards. In addition to these complaints submitted directly by individuals to Ofcom, the Good Law Project gathered 71,851 complaints and provided them to Ofcom.

6. Today with Samantha Washington, Sky News, 7 June 2025 – 1,302 complaints

Complaints related to a section of the programme on the Madleen, a vessel trying to deliver aid to Gaza. Complainants alleged that a comment by the presenter misrepresented the mission’s peaceful nature.

7. Love Island, ITV2, 25 July 2025 – 1,296 complaints

The majority of complaints related to alleged bullying behaviour towards Shakira. We also received complaints about the way Blu spoke to Toni.

8. Love Island: All Stars, ITV2, 12 February 2025 – 1,240 complaints

Complaints related to alleged bullying behaviour between participants.

9. Celebrity Big Brother, ITV2, 9 April 2025 – 1,008 complaints

Complaints related to comments made by Mickey Rourke to JoJo Siwa.

10. The Brit Awards 2025, ITV1, 1 March 2025 – 938 complaints

Complaints related to Sabrina Carpenter’s opening dance routine, and to Charli XCX’s outfit.