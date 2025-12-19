MoU boost for LatAm anti-piracy collaboration

The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) and the Motion Picture Association (MPA), together with anti-piracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bolster collaboration in the fight against illegal streaming and digital piracy across Latin America.

The agreement strengthens the coordinated public–private enforcement framework. Under the MOU, IMPI and ACE will exchange intelligence on pirate streaming operations, support capacity-building efforts, and identify new opportunities to deter intellectual property violations that harm the creative economy.

“Today’s agreement represents an important milestone in our commitment to protect intellectual property rights and defend the vibrant creative industries that drive innovation and cultural expression,” said Santiago Nieto Castillo, Director General of IMPI. “By joining forces with the MPA and ACE, we are strengthening our enforcement capabilities and reinforcing our shared goal of reducing the impact of piracy on the Mexican economy.”

The MOU formalises a longstanding relationship between IMPI and ACE, reinforcing their mutual commitment to tackling the growing threat of IPTV and streaming piracy.

“Mexico is a key jurisdiction in the global fight against digital piracy,” said Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection Officer for the MPA. “This MOU underscores our commitment to building strong partnerships with local enforcement authorities. We are proud to collaborate with IMPI and look forward to deepening our engagement through shared investigations and coordinated enforcement actions across the region.”

The MOU was signed by Nieto Castillo, Director General of IMPI, and Carla Sanchez Armas, Managing Director of Latin America for the MPA.