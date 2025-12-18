YouTube snags The Oscars

YouTube has won the rights to host the Academy Awards starting in 2029. The Google-owned service outbid other offers, including from the longtime US home Disney’s ABC – which has been hosting the event since 1976.

YouTube’s first show will be the 101st Oscars ceremony, and its deal will run through 2033, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said. It means that the Oscars, the red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content and Governors Ball access will be available for free around the world.

“The Academy is an international organisation, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible – which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a statement.

“The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry,” added Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube. “Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

The move appears to be a blow for ABC; reports state that the amount of money that the Academy was looking for and the amount that YouTube was willing to pay, it just didn’t make sense for Disney.

“ABC has been the proud home to The Oscars for more than half a century. We look forward to the next three telecasts, including the show’s centennial celebration in 2028, and wish the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continued success,” said ABC.