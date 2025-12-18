Sky Sports extends Masters rights

Sky Sports and Augusta National Golf Club have announced a new multi-year extension, keeping Sky Sports and NOW as the exclusive home of the Masters Tournament in the UK and Ireland. The renewed agreement will see almost 20 per cent more live coverage on Sky Sports across the week from Augusta National, including dedicated feeds from Amen Corner, Featured Groups, and Live on the Range.

This follows the most comprehensive coverage of the Masters to date in 2025, which contributed to the most-watched day in Sky Sports history. Record audiences watched Rory McIlroy clinch his maiden Green Jacket, becoming the first ever European player to win a career Grand Slam in front of a peak audience of 1.85 million viewers, commanding 37 per cent of total TV viewership.

Sky Chief Sports Officer, Jonathan Licht, commented: “We’re delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with the Masters Tournament and Augusta National Golf Club, further cementing Sky Sports as the home of golf in the UK and Ireland. Rory McIlroy’s win in April was a standout moment in 2025 and we look forward to bringing fans even more unmissable drama from Augusta National in the years ahead.”

Under the new agreement, Sky Sports will also air the Masters Par 3 Contest and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, as well as the Latin America Amateur Championship and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

The 2026 Masters will take place from April 6th-12th. Fans can follow the latest news, results, and analysis on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, SkySports.com and Sky Sports’ social channels.